Bursa Malaysia firmer at mid-afternoon

Tuesday April 18, 2017
03:47 PM GMT+8

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,739.34, up 5.41 points from yesterday’s close of 1,733.93. — Reuters picAt 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,739.34, up 5.41 points from yesterday’s close of 1,733.93. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trade firmer at mid-afternoon today lifted by buying interests in selected middle-liners.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,739.34, up 5.41 points from yesterday’s close of 1,733.93.

The index opened 1.62 points higher at 1,735.55

Market breadth was positive as gainers led losers 520 to 309 with 385 counters unchanged, 536 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.79 billion shares worth RM1.29 billion.

On the scoreboard, the FBM 70 surged 108.91 points to 14,649.47 and the FBM Ace edged up 36.19 points to 6,086.2.

The FBM Emas Index rose 52.91 points to 12,387.51, the FBMT100 Index increased 50.11 points to 12,022.66 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index chalked up 56.76 points to 12,838.76.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index jumped 41.04 points to 15,692.36, Plantation Index perked 37.76 points to 7,963.91, and the Industrial Index gained 9.8 points to 3,247.55.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, Sime Darby and Petronas Chemicals added one sen each to RM9.03, RM9.29 and RM7.60 respectively, TNB gained two sen to RM13.72 and Public Bank perked four sen to RM19.96.

Of the actives, Key Alliance and EA Holdings earned half a sen each to nine sen and 10.5 sen respectively, Anzo perked six sen to 42 sen, Priceworth International gained one sen to 25.5 sen and SKH added 1.5 sen to 17 sen. — Bernama

