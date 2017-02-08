Bursa Malaysia falls 0.05pc at mid-afternoon

At 3.06 pm, the key index was 0.94 of-a-point easier at 1,687.90 from yesterday's close of 1,688.84, after opening 1.70 points lower at 1,687.14. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-afternoon today, with the benchmark index down 0.05 per cent on continuous selling in the trade- and services-linked stocks led by MISC.

MISC, which contributed 1.13 points to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI), lost 15 sen to RM7.40.

The index moved between 1,686.03 and 1,690.22.

Overall, the market breadth was negative as decliners outnumbered gainers 391 to 377 with 368 counters unchanged, 560 untraded and 15 others suspended.

However, the losses were capped by gains in some finance counters including Maybank and RHB Bank, which gained five sen and two sen to RM8.22 and RM5.02, respectively.

Of the other heavyweights, Sime Darby added two sen to RM8.96, both Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM13.38 and RM7.21, respectively, while IHH and Axiata fell one sen each to RM6.27 and 5.06, respectively.

Among actives, Serba Dinamik and IFCA MSC rose two sen each to RM1.52 and 49.5 sen, respectively, Sterpro gained 1.5 sen to 20 sen, Tek Seng rose 2.5 sen to 80.5 sen and Hibiscus was flat at 53.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 4.17 points to 11,889.34, the FBMT100 Index declined 3.95 points to 11,574.76 but the FBM 70 increased 4.79 points to 13,756.20.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 7.42 points to 12,427.66 and the FBM Ace eased 30.88 points to 5,188.56.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gained 14.99 points to 14,884.67, the Industrial Index went down 13.27 points to 3,202.12 and the Plantation Index shed 4.54 points to 8,167.69. — Bernama