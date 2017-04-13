Bursa Malaysia extends losses mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,736.36, down 7.72 points from yesterday's close of 1,744.08. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trade lower at mid-morning weighed by losses in selected heavyweights led by CIMB and Axiata.

The key index opened 0.74 of-a-point lower at 1,743.34.

CIMB fell 13 sen to RM5.34 and Axiata shed eight sen to RM5.11.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index fell 55.16 points to 12,385.58, the FBMT100 Index edged down 52.56 points to 12,016 and the FBM Ace contracted 78.29 points to 6,126.8.

The FBM 70 gave up 61.01 points to 14,693.66 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 49.82 points to 12,868.81.

On a sectoral basis, the Plantation Index eased 84.07 points to 7,991.53, the Industrial Index edged down 11.24 points to 3,258.68 and the Finance Index fell 98.81 points to 15,598.33.

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 581 to 172, with 318 counters unchanged and 671 untraded while 16 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.44 billion shares worth RM552.99 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank lost five sen to RM8.93, Public Bank and Sime Darby erased two sen each to RM19.94 and RM9.28, respectively, and Petronas Chemicals declined three sen to RM7.77.

As for actives, XOX and MNC Wireless gained one sen each to 11.5 sen and nine sen respectively and Bio Osmo inched up half-a-sen to 10.5 sen.

Hubline and Netx were flat at 8.5 sen and four sen, respectively. — Bernama