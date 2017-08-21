Bursa Malaysia ends trading in negative territory

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Bursa Malaysia ended Monday trading in negative territory, in line with most of its Asian peers, as investors remained cautious on US President Donald Trump’s ability to complete his economic agenda, a dealer said.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 4.6 points to 1,771.62 after moving between 1,771.62 and 1,775.80.

It opened 1.5 points easier at 1,774.72 from Friday’s close of 1,776.22.

Market breadth was negative, as losers outpaced gainers 444 to 379, with 378 counters unchanged, 641 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Volume rose to 1.68 billion units worth RM1.78 billion from 1.45 billion units worth RM1.58 billion from 1.80 billion last week.

The dealer said investors were skeptical over Trump’s overall agenda even though he fired his Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon last Friday.

“The market will likely remain fragile in the US and we are afraid that it might influence Asian stock markets, including Bursa Malaysia,” the dealer said, adding that even though 80 per cent of the trading on Bursa Malaysia were mainly dominated by the local investors, they would likely follow the global market sentiment.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei was also in the red, declining 77.28 points to 19,393.13 and South Korea’s Kospi dipped 3.37 points to 2,355.00.

Among heavyweights, Maybank shed six sen to RM9.60, Tenaga and Sime Darby down two sen each to RM14.22 and RM9.26, respectively, while Public Bank was flat at RM20.58.

Of actives, Mtouche Technology declined 4.5 sen to 23 sen, Dagang Nexchange rose three sen to 50 sen, and Mlabs and Sig Gases added one sen each to 22 sen and RM1.11, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index edged down 30.93 points to 12,595.29, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 21.41 points to 12,749.47, the FBMT 100 Index fell 31.76 points to 12,252.50, and the FBM 70 decreased 38.50 points to 14,954.41.

The FBM Ace rose 44.25 points to 6,556.88.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index was 9.63 points lower at 3,220.65, the Plantation Index gave up 20.01 points to 7,804.99, and the Finance Index contracted 37.65 points to 16,739.83.

Main Market volume rose to one billion shares worth RM1.61 billion from 888.82 million shares worth RM1.43 billion last Friday.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 468.33 million units valued at RM127.44 million from 334.55 million units valued at RM97.32 million.

Warrants declined to 196.41 million shares worth RM31.92 million versus 218.58 million shares worth RM42.94 million.

Consumer products accounted for 57.46 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (256.13 million), construction (47.80 million), trade and services (413.62 million), technology (31.28 million), infrastructure (10.54 million), SPAC (483,000), finance (81.25 million), hotels (804,300), properties (71.61 million), plantations (26.14 million), mining (63,500), REITs (4.9 million), and closed/fund (121,200). — Bernama