Bursa Malaysia ends on mixed note

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Bursa Malaysia ended on a mixed note Tuesday, with the key index finishing the day higher boosted by persistent buying interest in index-linked counters led by finance stocks.

At 5 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended 5.10 points higher at 1,765.13 against Monday’s close of 1,760.03, after moving between 1,762.88 and 1,769.52 throughout the day.

The market bellwether opened 5.0 points higher at 1,765.03 earlier.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers by 542 to 297, with 388 counters unchanged, 571 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Volume eased to 1.82 billion units worth RM2.24 billion versus Monday’s 1.94 billion units worth RM2.58 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank jumped 32 sen to RM20.60, lifting the FBM KLCI by 2.12 points.

Maybank rose 11 sen to RM9.65, Genting Malaysia advanced 10 sen to RM6.10, Maxis gained five sen to RM5.70, Sime Darby declined seven sen to RM9.38 and CIMB fell four sen to RM6.51.

Among actives, Frontken Corp added two sen to 39.5 sen, Systech went up 7.5 sen to 43.5 sen, ManagePay was one sen higher at 28.5 sen, Kronologi Asia was flat at 80.5 sen and Lotte Chemical lost 42 sen to RM4.28.

The FBM Emas Index increased 17.85 points to 12,570.45, FBMT 100 Index rose 21.2 points to 12,216.38, FBM Ace climbed 19.69 points to 6,551.32, FBM Emas Shariah Index was 10.31 points lower at 12,707.33 and the FBM 70 declined 27.29 points to 14,943.31.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gained 89.16 points to 16,753.09, the Industrial Index was 12.79 points weaker at 3,253.31 and the Plantation Index declined 12.94 points to 7,843.8.

The Main Market turnover eased slightly to 1.07 billion shares worth RM2.05 billion from 1.12 billion shares worth RM2.42 billion on Monday.

Warrants increased to 266.68 million units valued at RM15.44 million from 231.94 million units valued at RM15.92 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market fell to 476.46 million shares worth RM168.24 million versus 576.35 million shares worth RM144.95 million.

Consumer products accounted for 68.72 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (300.4 million), construction (69.40 million), trade and services (409.83 million), technology (45.59 million), infrastructure (8.08 million), SPAC (230,000), finance (65.54 million), hotels (802,300), properties (84.34 million), plantations (12.69 million), mining (5,000), REITs (7.52 million) and closed/fund (51,600). — Bernama