Bursa Malaysia ends on mixed note

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur,. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 ― Bursa Malaysia finished on a mixed note today after digesting Bank Negara Malaysia’s decision to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate at three per cent amid an influx of investors on profit-taking, after the index rose in earlier session, dealers said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended 3.46 points lower at 1,753.78 from yesterday's 1,757.24.

The barometer index opened 1.77 points better at 1,759.01 and moved between 1,752.59 and 1,760.66 throughout the day.

Gainers outpaced losers by 440 to 372, with 391 counters unchanged, 591 untraded and 33 others were suspended.

Turnover declined to 1.73 billion shares worth RM2.02 billion from 1.78 billion shares worth RM1.77 billion yesterday.

Among heavyweights, TNB and Public Bank rose two sen each to RM14.18 and RM20.36, respectively, while CIMB was up three sen to RM6.34 and Sime Darby was flat at RM9.54.

Maybank declined two sen to RM9.61, IHH Healthcare lost four sen to RM5.95 and Axiata was down 24 sen to RM4.63.

Of the actives, Frontken and MLABS gained two sen each to 36.5 and 37 sen, respectively, while UMW Oil & Gas eased 3.5 sen to 30 sen, Careplus declined one sen to nine sen and BCM Alliance was flat at 20 sen.

The FBM Emas Index lost 18.5 points to 12,496.26, FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 46.67 points to 12,699.54 and the FBMT 100 Index went down 17.47 points to 12,142.24.

The FBM 70 was up 2.92 points to 14,869.26 and the FBM Ace surged by 92.95 points to 6,692.2.

The Finance Index rose 6.85 points to 16,673.76 and the Plantation Index gained 9.92 points to 7,866.87.

The Industrial Index decreased 7.74 points to 3,253.86.

The Main Market turnover decreased to 1.07 billion shares worth RM1.85 billion from Wednesday's 1.09 billion shares worth RM1.6 billion.

Warrants contracted to 123.47 million units valued at RM13.38 million from 160.35 million units valued at RM16.23 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 520.93 million shares worth RM144.4 million from 503.21 million shares worth RM113.95 million yesterday.

Consumer products accounted for 43.75 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (250.2 million), construction (87.21 million), trade and services (411.42 million), technology (74.74 million), infrastructure (18.36 million), SPAC (649,000 million), finance (95.91 million), hotels (6.41 million), properties (71.04 million), plantations (13.84 million), mining (26,000), REITs (3.34 million) and closed/fund (nil). ― Bernama