Bursa Malaysia ends on firm note

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Bursa Malaysia finished on a firm note despite profit-taking activities, as the undertone of the market remained intact.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended 1.22 points better at 1,755.00 from yesterday’s 1,753.78.

The barometer index opened 3.04 points stronger at 1,756.82 and moved between 1,751.69 and 1,757.24 throughout the day.

However, losers outnumbered gainers 469 to 369 with 374 counters unchanged, 571 untraded and 21 others were suspended.

Turnover increased to 2.37 billion shares, worth RM1.91 billion, from 1.73 billion shares, valued at RM2.02 billion, traded yesterday.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Sime Darby improved one sen each to RM9.62 and RM9.55, respectively, while TNB advanced two sen to RM14.20 and IHH Healthcare was up three sen at RM5.98.

Meanwhile, Public Bank and CIMB were flat at RM20.36 and RM6.34, respectively.

Of actives, Vivocom International advanced 2.5 sen to 14.5 sen, MLABS gained 3.5 sen to 40.5 sen while Dagang Nexchange was flat at 58.5 sen.

Meanwhile, Borneo Oil declined half-a-sen to 11 sen while Systech and Frontken trimmed one sen each to 35.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index lost 1.58 points to 12,494.68, FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 24.8 points to 12,674.74 and the FBMT 100 Index trimmed 0.05 of-a-point to 12,142.19.

The FBM 70 was down 32.01 points to 14,837.25 while the FBM Ace surged 136.97 points to 6,829.17.

Sector wise, the Finance Index decreased 2.1 points to 16,671.65 and the Plantation Index eased 12.55 points to 7,854.32.

The Industrial Index increased 10.91 points to 3,264.77.

The Main Market turnover increased to 1.26 billion shares, worth RM1.69 billion, from yesterday’s 1.07 billion shares, valued at RM1.85 billion.

Warrants contracted to 116.55 million units, valued at RM11.37 million, from 123.47 million units, valued at RM13.38 million, recorded yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 978.99 million shares, worth RM204.01 million, from 520.93 million shares, worth RM144.4 million, transacted yesterday.

Consumer products accounted for 40.52 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (248.28 million), construction (157.36 million), trade and services (514.29 million), technology (92.57 million), infrastructure (12.58 million), SPAC (5.64 million), finance (66.09 million), hotels (3.21 million), properties (117.35 million), plantations (6.76 million), mining (3,000), REITs (3.52 million) and closed/fund (5,000). — Bernama