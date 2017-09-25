Bursa Malaysia ends morning session mixed

Bursa Malaysia and its Asian peers saw mixed trading at the end of the morning session. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Bursa Malaysia and its Asian peers saw mixed trading at the end of the morning session, as market participants digested the outcome of national elections in Germany and New Zealand, over the weekend.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.31 of-a-point lower at 1,770.73 against last Thursday’s close of 1,771.04.

The index opened 0.35 of-a-point better at 1,771.04.

Market breath was negative, as losers led gainers 509 to 223 with 336 counters unchanged, 777 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.32 billion shares worth RM988.29 million. — Bernama