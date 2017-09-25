Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Rain

Money

Bursa Malaysia ends morning session mixed

Monday September 25, 2017
12:45 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Watch what these kids have to say about Led ZeppelinThe Edit: Watch what these kids have to say about Led Zeppelin

The Edit: Ron Howard teases more pictures from Hans Solo filmThe Edit: Ron Howard teases more pictures from Hans Solo film

The Edit: ‘American Idol’ reboot names its second celebrity judgeThe Edit: ‘American Idol’ reboot names its second celebrity judge

The Edit: Watch the first trailer for ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’The Edit: Watch the first trailer for ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Bursa Malaysia and its Asian peers saw mixed trading at the end of the morning session. — Bernama picBursa Malaysia and its Asian peers saw mixed trading at the end of the morning session. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Bursa Malaysia and its Asian peers saw mixed trading at the end of the morning session, as market participants digested the outcome of national elections in Germany and New Zealand, over the weekend.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.31 of-a-point lower at 1,770.73 against last Thursday’s close of 1,771.04.

The index opened 0.35 of-a-point better at 1,771.04.

Market breath was negative, as losers led gainers 509 to 223 with 336 counters unchanged, 777 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.32 billion shares worth RM988.29 million. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline