Bursa Malaysia ends morning session mixed

At 12.30 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI’s (FBM KLCI) was 2.44 points better at 1,670.34 from yesterday’s close of 1,667.9. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed today as market sentiment remained cautious with losers outpacing gainers.

At 12.30 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI’s (FBM KLCI) was 2.44 points better at 1,670.34 from yesterday’s close of 1,667.9.

After opening 0.46 of-a-point better at 1,668.36 this morning, the local index moved between 1,665.94 and 1,673.57 throughout the morning session.

Decliners outpaced gainers 334 to 299, while 345 counters were unchanged, 747 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.36 billion shares worth RM937.85 million.

In a note, Kenanga Research said the FBM KLCI would likely experience a further pullback to counter its overbought condition as market sentiment turns weaker.

“We believe the benchmark index could further catch a breather in the next few days from the build-up over the recent run-up,” it added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Sime Darby were flat at RM8.26 and RM8.45 respectively, TNB fell 16 sen to RM13.76 and Public Bank rose two sen to RM20.02.

On actives, Sumatec declined one sen to 8.5 sen, Hovid fell 5.5 sen to 29 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum rose 1.5 sen to 49 sen and Green Packet was half-a-sen lower at 29 sen.

Meanwhile, ACE market debutant HLT Global (HLT) Bhd rose 10 sen to 55 sen with 27.75 million shares traded.

At the opening bell, the stock rose 10 sen to 55 sen with 5.37 million shares changing hands.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Index inched up 11.28 points to 11,669.82, the FBMT100 Index was higher by 13.19 points to 11,376.94 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 6.94 points to 12,224.18.

The FBM 70 improved 2.25 points to 13,226.67 and the FBM Ace inched lower 17.73 points to 4,899.49.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index added 1.36 points to 3,176, the Finance Index rose 37.27 points to 14,660.22 and the Plantation Index edged up 4.38 points to 7,896.49. — Bernama