Bursa Malaysia ends morning session lower

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.83 of-a-point to 1,688.09, after opening 1.70 points weaker at 1,687.14 from its close of 1,688.84 yesterday. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower today, dragged down by mild profit-taking in selected blue chips such as BAT and Petronas Gas.

The key index moved between 1,686.03 and 1,690.22 throughout the session.

Losers in the composite index component stocks were led by BAT which fell 42 sen to RM44.38, followed by Petronas Gas which eased 34 sen to RM20.36, SAM Engineering losing 17 sen to RM5.40 and MISC falling 15 sen to RM7.40.

The easier local bourse was also in tandem with most of its regional peers.

Singapore’s Straits Times index eased 0.35 per cent to 3,060.96, South Korea’s KOSPI lost 0.56 per cent to 2,063.68 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.09 per cent to 23,310.29.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd expects short term profit taking to emerge if significant recovery in shale oil production can limit the upside in crude oil prices, with selling pressure seen among energy stocks eventually.

“Although technical indicators are still positive on the FBM KLCI, trading sentiment may remain cautious given the ringgit’s weakening bias.

“Hence, the FBM KLCI might be trading on a downward bias mode amid a pullback in oil and gas stocks,” it said in a note today.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 382 to 336 with 376 counters unchanged, 602 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.26 billion shares worth RM907.54 million.

The FBM Emas Index lost 6.30 points to 11,887.21, the FBMT100 Index fell 9.00 points to 11,569.71 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 9.06 points to 12,426.02.

The FBM 70 fell 14.56 points to 13,736.85 and the FBM Ace narrowed 36.20 points to 5,183.24.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 1.88 points lower at 8,170.35 and the Industrial Index eased 20.04 points to 3,195.35

The Finance Index increased 16.71 points to 14,886.39. — Bernama