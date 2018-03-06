Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.82 points better at 1,848.44 from 1,842.62 at yesterday's close. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher, as the local benchmark index regained momentum on improved market sentiment, as worries over a trade war led by the United States eased.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.82 points better at 1,848.44 from 1,842.62 at yesterday's close.

After opening 5.56 points better at 1,848.18 this morning, the index hovered between 1,845.77 and 1,849.47 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was positive as gainers outpaced losers 517 to 312, with 379 counters unchanged, 665 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.5 billion shares worth RM1.26 billion.

A dealer said market sentiment was lifted following the overnight gains on Wall Street, which was driven by optimism that US President Donald Trump would back down on his planned imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained eight sen to RM10.50, Public Bank rose 10 sen to RM23, Tenaga eased two sen to RM15.64 and CIMB fell one sen to RM7.19.

Of the actively-traded stocks, HB Global added eight sen to 32.5 sen, ACE Market debutant Wegmans was two sen better at 31 sen and NWP increased 4.5 sen to 17.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 40.7 points to 13,082.57, the FBMT 100 Index was 38.23 points higher at 12,810.37 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 43 points to 13,266.26.

The FBM 70 inched up 40.07 points to 15,776.57 and the FBM Ace rose 58.9 points to 6,082.52.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was up by 77.27 points to 18,113.94, the Industrial Index decreased 6.11 points to 3,201.27 and the Plantation Index gained 8.33 points to 8,084.19. ― Bernama