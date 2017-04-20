Bursa Malaysia ends morning session firmer

At noon break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.34 points to 1,741.29 from yesterday’s close of 1,738.95. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Bursa Malaysia reversed its earlier mixed pattern to end the morning session on a strong footing, as bargain hunting emerged on regional markets and following the recovery in oil prices.

The benchmark index fluctuated between 1,736.4 and 1,741.73 throughout the morning session.

Other regional bourses were also firmer with Japan’s Nikkei 225 advancing 0.29 per cent to 18,486.07, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index improved 0.4 per cent to 23,921.39 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index gained 0.24 per cent to 3,133.71.

Bursa Malaysia, market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 363 to 345, while 397 counters were unchanged, 645 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.32 billion shares worth RM825.2 million with buying mostly spotted in the index-linked counters and penny stocks.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Sime Darby each gained two sen to RM9.07 and RM9.27 , while Tenaga Nasional, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were all flat at RM13.72, RM19.92 and RM7.58 respectively.

Of the actives, Key Alliance, Anzo, Borneo Oil and Priceworth were all flat at 9.5 sen, 36 sen, 18.5 sen and 23.5..

The FBM Ace was 12.8 points higher at 6,055.13, the FBM Emas Index rose 14.14 points to 12,395.13, the FBMT100 Index increased 12.96 points to 12,034.14, the

FBM 70 gained 3.6 points to 14,655.85 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 6.1 points to 12,808.41.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index soared 53.76 points to 15,735.02 and the Plantation Index increased 9.15 points to 8,000.82.But, the Industrial Index eased 5.93 points to 3,212.48. — Bernama