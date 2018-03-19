Bursa Malaysia ends mixed

Bursa Malaysia closed mixed on March 19, 2018 amid mild support for selected heavyweights. — File picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The FBM Emas Index increased by 3.16 points to 13,036.80, FBMT 100 Index rose by 5.52 points to 12,787.59 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 19.82 points to 13,200.35.

The FBM 70 erased 10.84 points to 15,682.65 and the FBM Ace lost 7.16 points to 5,917.85.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index declined 32.03 points to 3,238.70, Finance Index advanced 22.11 points to 18,060.29 and the Plantation Index improved 10.25 points to 7,966.75.

The Main Market volume decreased to 1.18 billion units worth RM1.56 billion from 2.04 billion units worth RM4.13 billion last Friday.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 463.92 million shares valued at RM75.55 million from 385.94 million shares valued at RM73.67 million last week.

Warrants’ volume eased to 290.26 million units worth RM43.05 million from 438.63 million units worth RM49.56 million previously.

Consumer products accounted for 73.82 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (240.66 million), construction (86.77 million), trade and services (593.45 million), technology (28.49 million), infrastructure (3.89 million), SPAC (10.79 million), finance (38.56 million), hotels (510,000), properties (75.82 million), plantations (15.55 million), mining (135,300), REITs (10.52 million), and closed/fund (0). — Bernama