Bursa Malaysia ends mixed

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Bursa Malaysia ended mixed today, with the key index recovering from earlier decline to close at its intraday high, lifted by buying interest in heavyweights.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished at the day’s high of 1,774.53, up 2.63 points, after touching an intraday low of 1,770.14 earlier.

The market bellwether opened 0.56 of-a-point higher to 1,772.46 against Thursday’s close of 1,771.90.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 432 to 368, with 424 counters unchanged, 610 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Volume eased to 1.42 billion units worth RM1.47 billion from 1.75 billion units worth RM1.75 billion on Thursday.

Of the heavyweights, Hong Leong Bank jumped 34 sen to RM16, Public Bank increased 16 sen to RM20.76, while IHH Healthcare and Petronas Chemicals were four sen higher at RM6 and RM7.01, respectively.

Maybank added one sen to RM9.65, CIMB added two sen to RM6.62, Sime Darby was flat at RM9.40 and TNB fell two sen to RM14.16.

Among actives, Frontken increased one sen to 41 sen, Johan Holdings advanced 3.5 sen to 34 sen, Mtouche Technology rose 1.5 sen to 44 sen, Globaltec and Anzo were flat at 5.5 sen and 10.5 sen, respectively, and Evergreen shed 5.5 sen to 84 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 14.72 points to 12,619.87, FBMT 100 Index rose 15.01 points to 12,268.19, FBM Emas Shariah Index was 4.67 points higher at 12,744.01, FBM 70 improved 6.15 points to 14,956.75 and the FBM Ace put on 51.53 points to 6,576.41.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index expanded 44.61 points to 16,822.86, the Industrial Index went up 17.83 points at 3,265.33 and the Plantation Index edged up 0.84 of-a-point to 7,850.78.

The Main Market turnover slipped to 894.50 million shares worth RM1.32 billion from 1.12 billion shares worth RM1.54 billion on Thursday.

Warrants decreased to 188.71 million units valued at RM39.4 billion from 199.61 million units valued at RM52.71 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market shrank to 316.88 million shares worth RM106.53 million from 427.68 million shares worth RM149.48 million.

Consumer products accounted for 59.12 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (250.46 million), construction (80.79 million), trade and services (273.96 million), technology (39.26 million), infrastructure (7.68 million), SPAC (3.26 million), finance (72.36 million), hotels (6.17 million), properties (82.47 million), plantations (9.18 million), mining (2,000), REITs (9.73 million) and closed/fund (44,000). — Bernama