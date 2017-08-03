Bursa Malaysia ends mixed

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Bursa Malaysia ended mixed today, with the key index remained in positive territory lifted by persistent buying interests in heavyweights and in line with the regional markets.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished 1.29 points higher at 1,771.9, after moving between 1,768.05 and 1,772.59 throughout the day.

The market bellwether opened 0.2 of-a-point higher to 1,770.81 against yesterday’s close of 1,770.61.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers by 449 to 346, with 416 counters unchanged, 605 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Volume fell to 1.75 billion units worth RM1.75 billion from 1.80 billion units worth RM1.74 billion on Wednesday.

A dealer said market participants were cautious ahead of the release of US non-farm payroll for July 2017 on Friday.

Of the heavyweights, Axiata surged 11 sen to RM4.80, CIMB and Genting Malaysia added four sen each to RM6.60 and RM6.10, respectively, Petronas Dagangan jumped 28 sen to RM24.02, TNB was flat at RM14.18 and Maybank declined one sen to RM9.64.

Among actives, Iskandar Waterfront soared 12 sen to RM1.35, Rev Asia appreciated 21.5 sen to RM95 sen, Globaltec and AirAsia X were flat at 5.5 sen and 39 sen, respectively, and mTouche fell 3.5 sen to 42.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 1.51 points to 12,605.15, FBMT 100 Index inched down 0.64 of-a-point to 12,253.18, FBM Emas Shariah Index was 3.07 points lower at 12,739.34, the FBM 70 shaved 36.69 points to 14,950.6 but FBM Ace appreciated 62.35 points to 6,524.88.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index shed 15.47 points to 16,778.25, the Industrial Index was 15.40 points lower at 3,260.15 and the Plantation Index expanded 10.65 points to 7,849.94.

The Main Market turnover rose to 1.12 billion shares worth RM1.54 billion from 886.44 million shares worth RM1.53 billion on Wesnesday.

Warrants decreased to 199.62 million units valued at RM52.71 million from 309.73 million units valued at RM49.58 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market went down to 427.68 million shares worth RM149.48 million from 599.97 million shares worth RM164.54 million.

Consumer products accounted for 58.36 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (324.88 million), construction (91.35 million), trade and services (359.50 million), technology (73.92 million), infrastructure (7.27 million), SPAC (890,000), finance (46.84 million), hotels (5.42 million), properties (137.64 million), plantations (11.93 million), mining (0), REITs (5.76 million) and closed/fund (81,100). — Bernama