Bursa Malaysia ends mixed

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Bursa Malaysia ended mixed on lack of catalysts, said a dealer.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended 2.53 points higher at 1,619.68 against last Friday’s close of 1,617.15, after moving between 1,616.69 and 1,622.66 throughout the day.

The key index opened 1.33 points better at 1,618.48.

Losers edged gainers 375 to 333 with 335 counters unchanged, 712 untraded and 27 suspended.

Volume increased to 1.09 billion shares worth RM1.028 billion from 972.54 million shares worth RM1.10 billion last Friday.

The dealer said window dressing activities in selected heavyweights helped to lift the benchmark index but the upside was capped due to lack of market moving news.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM7.75, Sime Darby rose four sen to RM8.07, Public Bank was flat at RM19.68, TNB eased four sen to RM13.62 and Petronas Chemicals fell two sen to RM6.88.

Of the actives, Borneo Oil edged up half-a-sen to 18.5 sen, Perisai Petroleum gained 2.5 sen to 7.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum added one sen to 37.5 sen and MQ Technology inched down half-a-sen to 4.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index expanded 11.54 points to 11,327.84, the FBMT 100 Index improved 12.58 points to 11,049.79 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 9.95 points to 11,901.52.

The FBM 70 reduced 3.32 points to 12,914.84 but the FBM Ace rose 5.15 points to 4,763.77.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index edged down 0.48 point to 14,160.37 while the Plantation Index improved 24.36 points to 7,691.20 and the Industrial Index went up 32.70 points to 3,095.45.

Main Market turnover appreciated to 785.04 million units worth RM994.53 million from last Friday’s 624.21 million units worth RM1.05 billion. The ACE Market volume increased to 185.224 million shares worth RM23.703 million from 159.07 million shares worth RM20.44 million previously. Warrants slid to 120.172 million units worth RM10.26 million from 188.15 million units worth RM29.19 million.

Consumer products accounted for 61.798 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (152.74 million), construction (65.433 million), trade and services (357.56 million), technology (38.393 million), infrastructure (3.915 million), SPAC (1.336 million), finance (19.092 million), hotels (73,100), properties (43.545 million), plantations (17.92 million), mining (0), REITs (23.113 million) and closed/fund (115,100). — Bernama