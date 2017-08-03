Bursa Malaysia ends mixed at midday

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed with the key index slightly higher, lifted by selected heavyweights.

At 12.30pm, the FBM KLCI was 0.11 of-a-point higher at 1,770.72, after moving between 1,768.05 and 1,771.86.

It opened 0.2 of-a-point higher at 1,770.81 against yesterday's close of 1,770.61.

Market breadth was negative, with losers outpacing gainers 374 to 297 with 369 counters unchanged, 776 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 959.56 million shares worth RM757.94 million.

Maybank Investment Bank said trading would be choppy today ahead of the release of key US economic data with downside supports at 1,748 and 1,729.

Among heavyweights, Axiata appreciated eight sen to RM4.77, Genting Malaysia gained three sen to RM6.09, Hap Seng Consolidated improved six sen to RM9.06, TNB was two sen higher at RM14.20, while Maybank was flat at RM9.65 and Public Bank fell two sen to RM20.62.

Of the actives, Iskandar WaterfrontCity jumped 14 sen to RM1.37, Borneo Oil edged up half-a-sen to 10.5 sen, Globaltec edged up half-a-sen to six sen, while Rev Asia soared 26.5 sen to RM1 after announcing a special dividend of 44 sen per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2017.

The FBM Emas Index fell 5.22 points to 12,601.44, the FBMT 100 Index eased 6.76 points to 12,247.06, the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 2.73 points to 12,739.68, and the FBM 70 shaved 36.48 points to 14,950.81 , but the FBM Ace appreciated 96.13 points to 6,558.66.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index fell 9.11 points to 3,266.44, the Finance Index eased 8.80 points to 16,784.92 and the Plantation Index gave up 7.95 points to 7,831.34. ― Bernama