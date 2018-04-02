Bursa Malaysia ends lower on losses in heavyweights

Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the day lower on weak buying sentiment and losses in key heavyweights. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the day lower on weak buying sentiment and losses in key heavyweights.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended 5.11 points weaker at 1,858.35 from Friday’s 1,863.46.

After opening 0.4 of-a-point easier at 1,863.06, the benchmark index moved between 1,857.44 and 1,864.17 throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative with 553 losers against 313 gainers, while 408 counters were unchanged, 599 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Volume rose to 2.07 billion units valued at RM1.63 billion from the 1.82 billion units valued at RM1.90 billion recorded last Friday.

In a note, Kenanga Research said the technical picture for Bursa Malaysia seems subdued, given that the momentum indicators are still displaying signs of weakness.

“As the global market is still volatile, investors should be cautious and wait for a decisive break out from 1,880.

“Should this happen, expect the FBM KLCI to rally towards 1,910. Conversely, support levels can be identified at 1,840 and 1,800, if market sentiment remains bearish,” it added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank declined eight sen to RM10.52, Public Bank fell 10 sen to RM23.90 and Tenaga was four sen lower at RM16.20.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sapura Energy was flat at 54.5 sen, PUC added 3.5 sen to 26 sen and SKH declined 1.5 sen to eight sen.

The FBM Emas Index lost 34.12 points to 13,011.47 as the FBMT 100 Index fell 33.64 points to 12,815.37 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 27.82 points weaker at 13,202.92.

The FBM 70 was 35.51 points lower at 15,565.88 and the FBM Ace declined 62.12 points to 5,393.77.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index went down 92.07 points to 18,135.9, the Plantation Index decreased 0.57 of-a-point to 8,000.81 and the Industrial Index lost 9.61 points to 3,228.06.

Main Market volume rose to 1.31 billion units valued at RM1.52 billion from 1.18 billion units valued at RM1.80 billion last Friday.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 487.75 million shares valued at RM85.5 million from 411.93 million shares valued at RM67.92 million.

Warrants’ volume was higher at 270.46 million units valued at RM26.42 million from 223.22 million units valued at RM22.59 million.

Consumer products accounted for 71.17 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (476.6 million), construction (78.44 million), trade and services (508.48 million), technology (31.55 million), infrastructure (4.01 million), SPAC (13.85 million), finance (37.39 million), hotels (1.88 million), properties (65.53 million), plantations (11.75 million), mining (61,400), REITs (10.99 million), and closed/fund (9,000). — Bernama