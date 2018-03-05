Bursa Malaysia ends lower on losses in heavyweights

Bursa Malaysia finished the day lower, driven by persistent selling in heavyweights. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Bursa Malaysia, which remained in the negative territory throughout the day, finished the day lower, driven by persistent selling in heavyweights amid cautious market sentiment following US President Donald Trump’s hefty steel and aluminum import tariff decision.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed 13.45 points weaker from last Friday’s close of 1,856.07.

After opening 2.32 points easier at 1,853.75 this morning, the benchmark index hovered between 1,840.04 and 1,853.75 throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative as losers led gainers 963 to 172 with 266 counters unchanged, 458 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Volume rose to 2.62 billion units worth RM2.4 billion from 2.55 billion units worth RM2.41 billion on Friday.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga lost four sen each to RM10.42 and RM15.66, respectively, Public Bank declined eight sen to RM22.90 and CIMB was seven sen lower at RM7.20.

Among the active counters, Sino Hua-An eased 4.5 sen to 47.5 sen, Daya Materials declined half-a-sen to four sen, while EA Holdings and PUC were unchanged at four sen and 24 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index declined 132.08 points to 13,041.87, the FBMT 100 Index was 120.6 points weaker at 12,772.14 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 149.09 points to 13,223.26.

The FBM 70 dipped 241.98 points to 15,736.5 and the FBM Ace edged down 131.05 points to 6,023.62.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index eased 8.07 points to 3,207.38, the Plantation Index lost 4.13 points to 8,075.86 and the Finance Index was 191.41 points lower at 18,036.66.

The Main Market volume decreased to 1.45 million units worth RM2.23 billion from 1.67 billion units worth RM2.27 billion on Friday.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 574.31 million shares valued at RM80.71 million from 506.19 million shares valued at RM81.95 million last week.

Warrants’ volume rose to 586.76 million units worth RM87.04 million from 373.62 million units worth RM65.08 million previously.

Consumer products accounted for 114.76 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (418.57 million), construction (80.35 million), trade and services (527.07 million), technology (86.25 million), infrastructure (10.22 million), SPAC (690,100), finance (58.06 million), hotels (1.35 million), properties (123.58 million), plantations (24.17 million), mining (618,400), REITs (4.99 million), and closed/fund (9,000). — Bernama