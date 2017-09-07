Bursa Malaysia ends broadly higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 —The Bursa Malaysia FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended at an intra-day high of 1,782.98, up 10.5 points, prompted by last minute buying support for heavyweights, dealers said.

The FBM KLCI opened 2.58 points higher at 1,775.06 from Wednesday’s close of 1,772.48 an moved within a wide range of between 1,772.57 and 1,782.98 throughout the day .

Market breadth was positive as gainers outpaced losers 532 to 317, with 387 counters unchanged, 598 untraded and 24 others were suspended.

Volume rose to 2.63 billion units, worth RM2.41 billion, from yesterday’s 2.21 billion units valued at RM1.81 billion on Tuesday.

A dealer said Asian stocks ended mixed today after US President Donald Trump and congressional leaders agreed to raise the government debt limit until December, eliminating the risk of a government shutdown.

On the local front, Bursa Malaysia traded steadily, supported by positive sentiment brought about by unexpected rise in trade figures for the first seven months of 2017.

This signalled continuing optimism in the growth of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, he said.

Regionally, the Singapore Straits Times index slid 0.10 per cent to 3,229.34, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 0.33 per cent lower at 27,522.92, South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.14 per cent to 2,346.19 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.20 per cent to 19,396.52.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added two sen at RM9.49, Tenaga and CIMB Group rose 16 sen each to RM14.56 and RM6.91, respectively, Public Bank eased two sen to RM20.58 and Sime Darby shed four sen to RM9.03.

Of actives, Olympia Industries and PUC added 1.5 sen each to 16 sen and 14 sen, respectively, Pallette Multimedia gained four sen to 22 sen, IRIS rose 2.5 sen to 19 sen while MLabs eased one sen to 16 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 86.39 points higher at 12,700.65, the FBMT 100 Index gained 84.33 points to 12,371.65, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 80.67 points to 12,884.35, the FBM 70 jumped 147.13 points to 15,253.03 and the FBM Ace advanced 101.43 points to 6,688.16.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 31.32 points better at 7,881.20, the Industrial Index gained 7.84 points to 3,205.14 while the Finance Index increased 108.71 points to 16,741.52.

The Main Market volume increased to 1.70 billion shares, worth RM2.23 billion, from 1.49 billion shares, worth RM1.70 billion, recorded on Wednesday.

Volume on the ACE Market advanced to 769.19 million units, valued at RM167.57 million, versus Wednesday’s 562.32 million units worth RM115.30 million.

Warrants increased to 154.80 million shares, valued at RM17.14 million, from 136.69 million shares, worth RM20.14 million, registered yesterday.

Consumer products accounted for 85.86 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (395.61 million), construction (97.57 million), trade and services (624.31million), technology (118.60 million), infrastructure (8.03 million), SPAC (4.07 million), finance (78.60 million), hotels (2.23 million), properties (249.52 million), plantations (20.92 million), mining (172,200), REITs (10.24 million), and closed/fund (nil). — Reuters