Bursa Malaysia continues lower at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― Bursa Malaysia continued to trend lower at mid-afternoon weighed by losses in selected heavyweights led by Axiata, CIMB, Genting and IOI Corporation.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,739.2, down 4.88 points, from yesterday's close of 1,744.08.

The key index opened 0.74 of-a-point lower at 1,743.34.

Among heavyweights, Axiata and CIMB lost seven sen each to RM5.12 and RM5.40 respectively, Genting shed 17 sen to RM9.34 and IOI Corporation declined nine sen to RM4.41.

Of actives, Priceworth International gained two sen to 25.5 sen, Borneo Oil inched up half-a-sen to 19 sen and XOX added one sen to 11.5 sen.

Malayan United and Bio Osmo were flat at 25 sen and 10 sen, respectively.

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 676 to 204 with 342 counters unchanged, 520 untraded and 16 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.48 billion shares worth RM1.38 billion.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index eased 48.28 points to 12,392.46, FBMT100 Index erased 44.229 points to 12,024.33 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 55.83 points to 12,862.8.

The FBM 70 fell 93.33 points to 14,661.34 and the FBM Ace declined 25.92 points to 6,179.17.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index dipped 109.55 points to 7,966.05, Industrial Index was down 10.07 points to 3,259.85 and the Finance Index edged down 66.17 points to 15,630.97. ― Bernama