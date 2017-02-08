Bursa Malaysia continues downtrend to mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.97 of-a-point easier at 1,687.87 from 1,688.84 yesterday. It opened 1.70 points lower at 1,687.14. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Bursa Malaysia’s downtrend continued to mid-morning today, dragged down by losses in several heavyweights led by industrial and trade and services-related counters, a dealer said.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 341 to 287 with 353 counters unchanged, 715 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 841.52 million shares worth RM521.11 million.

The FBM Emas Index lost 3.62 points to 11,889.89, the FBMT100 Index fell 4.86 points to 11,573.85 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 3.17 points to 12,431.91.

The FBM 70 rose 1.13 points to 13,752.54 and the FBM Ace narrowed 55.44 points to 5,164.00.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 10.12 points higher at 8,182.35 and the Industrial Index eased 16.01 points to 3,199.38.But, the Finance Index increased 17.95 points to 14,887.63.

Among the actives, Serba Dinamik rose three sen to RM1.53, IFCA added 1.5 sen to 49 sen, JAG was flat at 14 sen, as Tek Seng rose 1.5 sen to 79.5 sen and Hibiscus declined one sen to 52.5 sen.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank increased five sen to RM8.22, Public Bank was flat at RM20.20, Tenaga improved two sen to RM13.40 and Sime Darby inched up one sen to RM8.95.

Petronas Gas eased 40 sen to RM20.30, IHH slid four sen to RM6.24 and MISC lost six sen to RM7.49. — Bernama