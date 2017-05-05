Bursa Malaysia closes higher

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Bursa Malaysia closed higher today on continued strong support from foreign institutional investors following the positive local economic headlines, fresh from an announcement on the aborted Bandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd equity sale deal on Wednesday.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 4.07 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 1,762.74 after fluctuating between 1,757.54 and 1,763.92 throughout the day.

The index opened a marginal 0.16 of-a-point higher at 1,758.83 from Thursday’s close of 1,758.67.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 617 to 326, while 362 counters were unchanged, 445 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Volume widened to 3.57 billion units worth RM2.49 billion from 3.44 billion units valued at RM2.89 billion on Thursday.

In a note today, Alliance DBS Research said buying interest of foreign institutional investors remained strong due to the country’s resilient fundamentals, reflected by the net inflow of RM2.7 billion in April.

“This represents the fourth consecutive month of net inflow,” it said.

On the local front, the research house noted that the recent news flow on the setback in developing the iconic Bandar Malaysia project could also spill over to the broader market.

“Nevertheless, we believe the market uptrend will remain intact as long as the corporate earnings growth trajectory stays in positive territory,”it added.

On the impact of Bandar Malaysia share sale issue, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Vice-President and Head of Retail Research Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan said the positive local economic headlines should cushion any broad market price weakness.

“Local market should welcome 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) Chairman Tan Sri Irwan Serigar Abdullah’s statement, affirming that the Bandar Malaysia project will go ahead despite the lapse of the RM7.41 billion deal, “ he told Bernama.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained 10 sen to RM9.30, while Public Bank, Sime, PChem and CIMB advanced two sen each to RM20, RM9.32, RM7.15 and RM5.81, respectively.

Tenaga, however, remained flat at RM13.90.

Of the actives, Netx perked 2.5 sen to 7.5 sen, AAX rose 4.5 sen to 50.5 sen, Glotec ticked up one sen to seven sen and Ekovest was two sen higher at RM1.19.

The FBM Emas Index accumulated 35.88 points to 12,597.53, the FBMT100 Index increased 31.58 points to 12,221.78 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 19.96 points higher at 12,936.77.

The FBM 70 bagged 51.47 points to 15,032.56 and the FBM Ace soared 104.69 points to 6,300.83.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index jumped 84.80 points to 16,238.08, the Plantation Index improved 35.60 points to 8,064.33, but the Industrial Index was 17.06 points lower at 3,234.67.

Main Market turnover narrowed to 2.19 billion units worth RM2.32 billion from 2.32 billion units valued at RM2.75 billion on Thursday.

Volume on the ACE Market, however, widened to 1.06 billion units valued at RM134.45 million from 815.84 million units worth RM107.46 million previously.

Warrants improved to 295.72 million valued at RM34.19 million from 286.97 units worth RM30.40 million on Thursday.

Consumer products accounted for 123.06 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (454.00 million), construction (298.04 million), trade and services (844.94 million), technology (157.312 million), infrastructure (8.07 million), SPAC (541,000), finance (76.45 million), hotels (967,600), properties (189.07 million), plantations (31.71 million), mining (104,000), REITs (5.74 million), and closed/fund (117,700). — Bernama