Bursa Malaysia closes at intra-day high for third consecutive day

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Bursa Malaysia wrapped up the week at an intra-day high today of 1,675.49, up 0.94 per cent, for the third consecutive day.

The barometer index surged 39.96 points over the three day of trading.

A dealer attributed the firmer close to a pre-Chinese New Year rally.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia (FBM KLCI) ended 15.67 points stronger and moved between 1,658.42 and 1,675.49 throughout the day after opening 1.4 points weaker at 1,658.42.

Market breadth turned positive nearer to closing with advancers outnumbering decliners 442 to 402, with 312 counters unchanged, 531 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Volume was slightly down at 1.97 billion shares worth RM1.96 billion from 2.51 billion shares worth RM1.84 billion.

The positive sentiment on regional markets which saw Asian shares reach a four-week high also moved the local bourse to trade higher today.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng extended gains and finished 0.2 per cent higher at 22,503.01, its best performance in three months, as Singapore’s Straits Times rose 0.2 per cent to 2,960.06, and South Korea’s Kospi improved 0.35 per cent to 2,049.12.

Among the counters that supported the key index were Axiata, which rose 28 sen to RM4.93, TM improving two sen RM6.21, CIMB inching up eight sen to RM7.74, Maybank rising six sen to RM8.21 and Tenaga adding 10 sen to RM13.94.

Among gainers, Panamy improved 64 sen to RM30.88, UTDPLT extended 42 sen to RM27.38, KESM gained 33 sen to RM10.16 and BAT rose 30 sen to RM45.3.

Of actives, Myeg gained two sen to RM1.61, Iris climbed half-a-sen to 12.5 sen, with GPacket and DBE unchanged at 30.5 sen and 4.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index climbed 79.89 points to 11,698.89, the FBMT 100 Index rose 81.68 points to 11,407.78 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 78.93 points to 12,292.84.

Meanwhile, the FBM Ace was 21.88 points lower at 4,885.53 and the FBM 70 slid 0.95 of-a-point at 13,246.33.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index rose 2.37 points to 3,194.39, the Finance Index soared 120.73 points to 14,640.49 and the Plantation Index advanced 22.84 points to 7,890.85.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia announced that AsiaEP Resources Bhd has regularised its financial condition and level of operations.

As such, it is no longer categorised as a Guidance Note No 3 (GN3) company, of the Ace Market listing requirements.

The stock price remained flat at one sen.

Meanwhile, Main Market turnover declined to 1.42 billion units worth RM1.88 billion from yesterday’s 1.83 billion units worth RM1.76 billion.

ACE Market volume slid to 337.55 million shares worth RM44.13 million from yesterday’s 439.0 million shares worth RM49.31 million.

Warrants were lower at 209.02 million units valued at RM35.98 million from 224.68 million units valued at RM38.82 million.

Consumer products accounted for 157.99 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (290.19 million), construction (92.44 million), trade and services (566.86 million), technology (130.45 million), infrastructure (8.88 million), SPAC (691,000), finance (73.47 million), hotels (3.17 million), properties (48.71 million), plantations (36.92 million), mining (7,800), REITs (10.83 million), and closed/fund (4,000). — Bernama