Bursa Malaysia closed on Monday for special public holiday

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd and its subsidiaries will be closed on Monday in conjunction with the special public holiday announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak yesterday.

“Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will resume operations on Tuesday, Sept 5, 2017,” the exchange said in a statement today.

Last night, Prime Minister declared Sept 4 a special public holiday following Malaysia’s excellent performance at the 2017 SEA Games. — Bernama