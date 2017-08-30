Bursa Malaysia bounces back as geopolitical concern eases

K UALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Bursa Malaysia bounced back to end higher today with the index hitting its intra-day high, or up 0.68 per cent, after buying support emerged in late trading following a volatile session throughout the day.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended 12.02 points better at 1,773.16 after moving between 1,757.89 and 1,773.16 throughout the day.

The index opened 2.55 points lower at 1,758.57 from yesterday’s close of 1,761.14.

Market breadth was positive as advancers led decliners by 480 to 375, with 350 counters unchanged, 634 untraded and 46 others suspended.

Volume rose to 1.83 billion units valued at RM2.21 billion from 1.45 billion units valued worth RM1.83 billion on Tuesday.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Vice President/Head of Retail Research, Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan, said the market was calm as geopolitical concerns eased.

Index-linked gainers, led by CIMB, gained 38 sen to RM7.08, MISC added 19 sen to RM7.44 and Axiata advanced eight sen to RM4.93.

Maybank was flat at RM9.46. Tenaga fell two sen to RM14.28.

Of the actives, Huaan improved 11.5 sen to 15.5 sen, CSL was half-a-sen better at four sen, Compugt lost half-a-sen to 2.5 sen and MLAb eased 1.5 sen to 18.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 81.30 points to 12,610.07, FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 46.68 points to 12,749.09 and the FBMT100 Index gained 84.09 points to 12,281.66.

The FBM 70 inched up 106.26 points to 15,059.84 and the FBM Ace was 97.43 points better at 6,612.74.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index improved 12.56 points to 7,848.46, Finance jumped 187.88 points to 16,772.31 and the Industrial Index edged up 17.49 points to 3,201.14.

Main Market volume rose to 1.25 billion shares worth RM2.10 billion from 888.69 million shares worth RM1.71 billion yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market improved to 424.62 million units valued at RM87 million from 402.40 million units valued at RM96.42 million on Tuesday.

Warrants decreased to 148.80 million shares worth RM18.36 million from 161.25 million shares worth RM23.46 million yesterday.

Consumer products accounted for 116.15 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (373.20 million), construction (69.17 million), trade and services (425.11 million), technology (34.06 million), infrastructure (12.03 million), SPAC (3.14 million), finance (73.24 million), hotels (428,700 million), properties (98.96 million), plantations (30.0 million), mining (20,000), REITs (10.89 million), and closed/fund (65,600). — Bernama