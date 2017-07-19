Bursa maintains positive momentum at mid-afternoon

Turnover stood at 1.47 billion shares worth RM1.23 billion. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Bursa Malaysia’s positive momentum continued at mid-afternoon today, lifted by buying support in blue-chips as well as in trade and services-index related stocks.

Among blue-chips, Maybank rose three sen to RM9.63 and IHH increased one sen to RM5.92.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,756.97, up 2.05 points from Tuesday's close of 1,754.92.

The index opened 1.18 points easier at 1,753.74 at 9am.

Gainers led losers at 429 to 346 with 370 counters unchanged, 658 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Of the heavyweights, Sime Darby, PChem, Maxis and PetGas were flat at RM9.55, RM6.91, RM5.57 and 18.78, respectively.

Among the top gainers, Dutch Lady added 80 sen to RM59.20, BAT rose 38 sen at RM43.38, AJI advanced 32 sen to RM25.78 and TecGuan increased 17 sen to RM1.85.

The FBM Emas Index was 12.08 points higher at 12,529.62 and the FBMT 100 Index was 14.06 points better at 12,172.18. The FBM Ace was 18.8 points lower at 6,803.95.

However, the FBM 70 advanced 17.0 points to 14,935.71.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 0.32 of-a-point to 12,709.71.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 1.03 points lower at 7,840.01 and the Industrial Index was down 4.68 points at 3,268.56.

The Finance Index improved 7.03 points to 16,649.57. — Bernama