Bursa lower at midday

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 457 to 249 with 329 counters unchanged, 801 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session easier, weighed down by selling in most heavyweights, led by TM and IHH Healthcare.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.72 points to 1,752.86 from last Friday’s close of 1,755.58.

The index opened 0.36 of-a-point easier at 1,755.22 and moved between 1,751.46 and 1,758.15 during the morning session.

Turnover stood at 1.21 billion shares worth RM603.06 million.

Hong Leong Investment Bank said US stock markets, which closed higher on Friday, could sustain their momentum for the time being in anticipation of further details on the corporate tax reform to be revealed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

“Also, investors could be focusing on comments by the US Federal Reserve Chair, Janet Yellen, the European Central Bank President, Mario Draghi, US jobs data and the UK Purchasing Managers’ Index throughout the week.

“Meanwhile, the FBM KLCI could be due for a rebound amid an oversold position. Investors may want to position themselves within potential trading opportunities ahead of the 2018 Budget,” it said in a note today.

For the heavyweights, TM shed 17 sen to RM6.33, IHH Healthcare declined four sen to RM5.71, Genting Malaysia eased five sen to RM5.33 and Genting Bhd fell six sen to RM9.49.

Maybank, Petronas Chemicals and CIMB all rose two sen to RM9.55, RM7.31 and RM6.32 respectively, Public Bank jumped 12 sen to RM20.56, while TNB and Sime Darby dropped two sen each to RM14.30 and RM9.

Among actives, Borneo Oil and D.B.E Gurney Resources inched up half-a-sen each to 10 sen and 3.5 sen, Sterling Progress gained one sen to 20.5 sen, MLabs Systems was flat at 12 sen and Trive Property slid half-a-sen to 16.5 sen.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Index was 27.98 points easier at 12,503.31, the FBMT100 Index depreciated 27.46 points to 12,161.79 and the FBM 70 decreased 66.11 points at 14,991.02.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 43.96 points to 12,753.41 and the FBM Ace expanded 36.37 points to 6,605.23.

On a sectoral basis, the Plantation Index shed 7.28 points to 7,864.68, the Industrial Index slid 12.19 points to 3,189.02, and the Finance Index increased 23.63 points to 16,463.5. — Bernama