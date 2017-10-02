Bursa lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 350 to 237, while 326 counters were unchanged, 923 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Bursa Malaysia remained lacklustre at mid-morning today, weighed down by selling in heavyweights led by Telekom Malaysia (TM) and Petronas Chemicals.

At 11.00am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.47 points lower at 1,753.11 from last Friday’s close of 1,755.58.

The index opened 0.36 of-a-point easier at 1,755.22.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 350 to 237, while 326 counters were unchanged, 923 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 886.81 million shares worth RM38.19 million.

Among heavyweights, TM lost 19 sen to RM6.31, Petronas Chemicals fell six sen to RM7.23, Genting Malaysia eased four sen to RM5.34 and British American Tobacco lost 70 sen to RM43.04.

Maybank and TNB each gained two sen to RM9.55 and RM14.34 respectively, as Public Bank rose 12 sen to RM20.56.

Of the actives, Sterling Progress increased one sen to 20.5 sen, Borneo Oil and D.B.E Gurney Resources were flat at 9.5 sen and three sen respectively, while MLabs edged down half-a-sen to 5.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 23.45 to 12,507.84, the FBM70 dropped 59.5 points to 14,997.63 and the FBMT 100 Index was 24.87 points easier at 12,164.38.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 43.45 points to 12,753.92 and the FBM Ace increased 30.16 points to 6,599.02.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index expanded 36.76 points to 16,476.63, the Plantation Index improved 5.78 points to 7,877.74 and the Industrial Index fell 13.87 points to 3,187.34. — Bernama