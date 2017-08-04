Bursa lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning in line with most regional markets amid mixed Wall Street performance overnight.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.57 of-a-point easier at 1,771.33, after opening 0.56 of-a-point to 1,772.46 against yesterday's close of 1,771.90.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 312 to 237 with 380 counters unchanged, 905 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 538.85 million shares worth RM361.44 million.

Heavyweights Maybank and CIMB rose one sen each to RM9.65 and RM6.61, respectively, IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.96, TNB fell two sen to RM14.16 while Sime Darby and Maxis both eased one sen to RM9.39 and RM5.75.

Of actives, Frontken gained one sen to 41 sen, Johan Holdings and TRC rose three sen each to 33.5 sen and 79 sen, respectively, Anzo Holdings and AirAsia X inched down half-a-sen each to 10 sen and 38.5 sen.

The FBM Ace advanced 35.01 points to 6,559.89, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 5.31 points to 12,733.78, the FBM Emas Index declined 5.31 points to 12,599.84, the FBMT 100 Index was 6.10 points lower at 12,247.08 and the FBM 70 slipped 15.69 points to 14,934.91.

Sectorwise, the Industrial Index edged up 0.99 of-a-point to 3,261.14, the Finance Index went up 1.05 point to 16,779.3 but the Plantation Index erased 3.38 points to 7,846.56. — Bernama