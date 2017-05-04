Bursa lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning on continued selling in heavyweights.

At 11.05 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 13.61 points easier at 1,758.90 from yesterday’s close of 1,772.51.

The index opened 4.58 points lower at 1,767.93.

Market breadth was negative with decliners outpacing gainers 640 to 144 while 293 counters were unchanged, 673 untraded and 29 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.41 billion shares worth RM883.46 million.

Heavyweights, Maybank lost seven sen to RM9.20, Public Bank and AMMB erased 14 sen each to RM20 and RM5.46, respectively, while CIMB Group and Axiata slid five sen each to RM5.76 and RM5.16, respectively.

Of actives, Ekovest shed 24 sen to RM1.19, Dagang Nexchange and AirAsia X eased one sen each to 65.5 sen and 46 sen, respectively, XOX was half-a-sen lower at 12.5 sen but GlobalTec added half-a-sen to six sen.

The FBM Emas Index lost 96.68 points to 12,273.32, the FBM Ace declined 72.64 points to 6,178.51 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 50.10 points lower at 12,921.44.

The FBMT100 Index fell 94.93 points to 12,199.0 and the FBM 70 gave up 119.13 points to 15,018.88.

On a sectoral basis, the Finance Index dipped 273.43 points to 16,146.10, the Plantation Index declined 21.59 points to 8,009.87 while the Industrial Index rose 3.07 points to 3,251.48. — Bernama