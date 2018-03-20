Bursa lower at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-day today, taking cue from weaker stock markets globally, as growing concerns about the threat of a global trade war weighed heavily on sentiment.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.82 points lower at 1,846.12 from yesterday's close of 1,847.94.

The key index opened 2.45 points lower at 1,845.49.

A dealer said with trade war fears lingering and political uncertainty in Washington still dominating the headlines, stock markets remained vulnerable to downside risks.

“All in all, global equities are mired in their worst run since November,” he said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM10.34, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals rose four sen each to RM23.16 and RM8.19 respectively and TNB added six sen to RM15.76.

CIMB eased one sen to RM7.25.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Goodway added 5.5 sen to 29.5 sen, while Nexgram was flat at five sen.

Frontken lost four sen to 45 sen, Sapura Energy slipped half-a-sen to 48.5 sen and Sino Hua-an eased 1.5 sen to 39 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 38.67 points to 12,998.13, the FBMT 100 Index was 30.77 points weaker at 12,756.82 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 33.55 points to 13,166.8.

The FBM 70 fell 99.65 points to 15,583 and the FBM Ace was 77.21 points weaker at 5,840.64.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index went down 34.398 points to 18,025.89, the Plantation Index was 11.84 points lower at 7,954.91 and the Industrial Index declined 16.04 points to 3,222.66.

Losers led gainers 617 to 186, with 312 counters unchanged, 778 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 977.63 billion shares worth RM733.48 million. — Bernama