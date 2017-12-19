Bursa lower at mid-day

A dealer said key technical indicators were moving downward, signalling that profit-taking was mostly intensifying in the index-linked counters. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower on continued selling pressure, dealers said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended the session 11.45 points lower at 1,740.19 from yesterday’s close of 1,751.64.

The index opened 7.19 points easier at 1,743.73 and moved between 1,738.87 and 1,744.39 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 485 to 276 with 376 counters unchanged, 731 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.69 billion shares worth RM1.19 billion.

A dealer said key technical indicators were moving downward, signalling that profit-taking was mostly intensifying in the index-linked counters.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell one sen to RM9.49, Tenaga declined two sen to RM14.92 and Public Bank eased 12 sen to RM20.58.But, Petronas Chemicals rose one sen to RM7.46.

Of the actives, Netx was flat at four sen, Diversified Gateway Solutions advanced three sen to 11.5 sen and Sapura Energy gained 2.5 sen to 7.6 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 49.67 points to 12,521.15 with the FBMT 100 Index 49.00 points lower at 12,190.36 as the FBM 70 gained 43.10 points to 15,456.39.

The FBM Ace slipped 16.27 points to 6,384.35 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was down 44.69 points to 12,843.10.

Sector wise, the Finance Index declined 36.27 points to 16,510.64 and the Industrial Index slid 24.22 points to 3,137.11, with the Plantation Index falling 33.31 points to 7,788.17. — Bernama