Bursa lower at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower on mild profit-taking, while bucking the regional trend, and with losses mostly seen in heavyweights, dealers said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended the session 3.43 points lower at 1,749.64 from last Friday's close of 1,753.07.

The key index opened 0.98 of-a-point higher at 1,754.05, and moved between 1,748.75 and 1,755.20 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 387 to 338 with 349 counters unchanged, 784 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.21 billion shares worth RM825.88 million.

It was reported that the positive gains on regional stocks followed the agreement by US Republicans on tax cut plans aimed at boosting growth.

Meanwhile, Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) said any retreat by the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was healthy for a short-term accumulation decision.

“Stocks on the local front may take a breather over the near term as the FBM KLCI was slightly overbought last week,” it said in a note.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank eased five sen to RM9.49 and Tenaga declined two sen to RM15.42, Public Bank eased six sen to RM20.70. But, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.45.

Among actively-traded stocks were PUC, which gained 2.5 sen to 31 sen, Sapura Energy which fell two sen to 76.5 sen and Green Packet, higher by half-a-sen to 53 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 15.97 points to 12,572.86 and the FBMT100 Index eased 15.64 points to 12,241.20. But, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 4.40 points to 12,895.14

The FBM 70 was 8.39 points better at 15,469.10 and the FBM Ace eased 4.51 points to 6,423.91.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index fell 19.98 points to 3,160.18, as the Finance Index dipped 30.42 points to 16,556.09.

The Plantation Index was, however, 23.52 points higher at 7,833.63. — Bernama