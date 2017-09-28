Bursa lower at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at the end of the morning session today, weighed down by selling activities in heavyweights, led by MISC and Genting Malaysia.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.24 points lower at 1,763.0 from Wednesday's close of 1,764.24.

The index opened 1.59 points higher at 1,765.83 and moved between 1,760.77 and 1,767.18 during the morning session.

Losers outpaced gainers 383 to 293 with 360 counters unchanged, 832 untraded and 66 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.24 billion shares worth RM817.68 million.

For the heavyweights, MISC shed nine sen to RM7.30, Genting Malaysia eased six sen to RM5.36, IHH Healthcare fell four sen to RM5.79 and TNB slid four sen to RM14.32.

Maybank gained one sen to RM9.83, Public Bank rose two sen to RM20.60, Sime Darby improved one sen to RM9.02 and Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.29.

Among actives, Hibiscus Petroleum edged up half-a-sen to 65.5 sen, Tiger Synergy and Hubline were flat at six sen and 11 sen respectively, while Naim Indah and Trive Property slid half-a-sen each to six sen and 16 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 6.22 points lower at 12,556.09 and the FBMT100 Index fell 6.72 points to 12,210.75 and the FBM 70 fell 1.31 points at 14,970. 88.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 13.61 points to 12,767.59 and the FBM Ace went down 20.09 points to 6,521.62.

On a sectoral basis, the Plantation Index rose 10.26 points to 7,873.24, the Industrial Index was 9.42 points lower at 3,204.7, and the Finance Index trimmed 0.43 of-a-point to 16,638.99. — Bernama