Bursa lower at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session in the red at mid-day today, on lack of fresh catalysts.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.14 points lower at 1,763.45 from yesterday’s close of 1,765.59.

The index opened 2.03 points better at 1,767.62 and moved between 1,762.09 and 1,768.19 during the morning session.

Losers outpaced gainers 343 to 322 with 371 counters unchanged, 816 untraded and 66 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.03 billion shares worth RM786.52 million.

Maybank Investment Bank said the market would trade in a lethargic mode today after comments by Federal Reserve Chair, Janet Yellen, boosted expectations of an interest rate hike in December, and which led to a subdued overnight performance on US markets.

“Technically, we expect the benchmark index to trade between 1,760 and 1,775 today. Downside supports are 1,760 and 1,751,” it said in a note today.

For the heavyweights, Axiata rose four sen to RM5.18, Public Bank and Sime Darby were flat at RM20.56 and RM9.04 respectively, while Maybank fell two sen to RM9.78, TNB slid six sen to RM14.36, CIMB eased five sen to RM6.29 and Petronas Chemicals shed two sen to RM7.30.

Among actives, Hubline inched up half-a-sen to 10.5 sen, Frontken increased two sen to 41.5 sen, Permaju Industries rose 1.5 sen to 36.5 sen and Icon Offshore improved one sen to 31.5 sen. Hibiscus Petroleum slipped 1.5 sen to 65 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 1.45 points lower at 12,566.29 and the FBMT100 Index fell 2.23 points to 12,223.11.But, the FBM 70 expanded 44.65 points at 15,020.9.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 3.31 points to 12,787.19 and the FBM Ace edged down 0.86 of-a-point to 6,522.04.

On a sectoral basis, the Plantation Index was slightly higher by 0.7 of-a-point to 7,875.39, the Industrial Index rose 1.54 points to 3,212.33 and the Finance Index trimmed 22.87 points to 16,620.72. — Bernama