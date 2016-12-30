Bursa lower at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower today on a lack of catalysts.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 2.02 points, or 0.12 per cent to 1,635.91, from Thursday's close of 1,637.93.

The benchmark index had opened 0.48 of-a-point lower at 1,637.45 and moved between 1,632.92 and 1,639.46 throughout the morning session.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said the FBM KLCI might trade in a narrow range today after the muted overnight performance of Wall Street.

“At the closing bell, US stocks closed marginally lower, as investors remained reluctant to make big bets in a thinly-traded session ahead of the long holiday weekend,” it said in a note today.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 317 to 287, while 317 counters remained unchanged, 829 untraded and 43 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 761.943 million shares worth RM529.63 million.

Regionally, Japan's Nikkei 225 edged up 0.07 per cent to 19,158.43, Singapore's Straits Times went up 0.39 per cent to 2,900.51 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.98 per cent to 22,003.64.

Of the heavyweights, TNB gained two sen to RM13.92, IHH Healthcare added one sen to RM6.35, Maybank declined three sen to RM7.95, while Public Bank, Petronas Chemicals and Sime Darby all fell two sen to RM19.66, RM6.97 and RM8.12 respectively.

Among actives, SMTrack increased 2.5 sen to 5.0 sen, Sumatec Resources and Hibiscus Petroleum were flat at 7.5 sen and 41 sen respectively, while Borneo Oil and Perisai Petroleum inched down half-a-sen each to 17.5 sen and 8.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 5.24 points to 11,434.25, the FBMT100 Index was down 4.63 points to 11,153.98 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 12.49 points lower at 12,012.88.

The FBM 70 widened 29.53 points to 13,011.59 and the FBM Ace grew 3.65 points to 4,778.47.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index depreciated 20.25 points to 14,267.07, the Plantation Index inched up 0.08 of-a-point to 7,746.46, and the Industrial Index added 8.67 points to 3,119.99. — Bernama