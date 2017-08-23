Bursa lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers by 423 to 337 with 349 counters unchanged, 730 counters untraded and 19 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-afternoon today on losses in heavyweights led by AMMB, IHH, Genting and Maybank.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 2.22 points to 1,772.00 after opening 1.13 points higher at 1,775.35 from Tuesday’s close of 1,774.22.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers by 423 to 337 with 349 counters unchanged, 730 counters untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.33 billion shares worth RM1.1 billion.

AMMB shed 11 sen to RM4.59, IHH fell three sen to RM6.00, Genting lost four sen to RM6.08 and Maybank was two sen lower at RM9.59.

Together, all these stocks contributed a combined 1.75 points to the composite index.

Among other heavyweights, Tenaga rose two sen to RM14.26, Public Bank was flat at RM20.58, Sime Darby and CIMB eased two sen each to RM9.29 and RM6.73, respectively.

Of the actives, Apft inched down one sen to three sen, Dagang Nexchange slipped two sen to 50.5 sen, Dutaland gained 11.5 sen to 62 sen, while Mlabs Systems added half-a-sen to 24.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index erased 1.43 points to 12,618.13, FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 6.42 points to 12,783.29 and the FBMT 100 Index was 0.70 of-a-point easier at 12,276.25.

The FBM 70 advanced 54.55 points to 15,063.12 and the FBM Ace gained 38.36 points to 6,585.73.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index declined 13.90 points to 16,736.78, the Industrial Index fell 4.04 points to 3,224.61, but the Plantation Index rose 19.53 points at 7,824.97. — Bernama