Bursa in the red at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Bursa Malaysia was in negative territory at mid-morning in line with its easier regional peers, with selected heavyweights, including Petronas Gas and CIMB showing subdued trading.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.67 of-a-point weaker at 1,766.41, after opening 0.82 of-a-point higher compared with last Friday's close of 1,767.08.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 370 to 214, with 367 counters unchanged, 876 untraded and 53 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 620.11 million shares worth RM350.70 million.

For the heavyweights, Petronas Gas depreciated 18 sen to RM17.78, CIMB declined three sen to RM6.61 while Digi and IOI Corp eased two sen each to RM4.78 and RM4.45 respectively.

Of the actives, Maxwell International gained one sen to three sen, XOX edged up half-a-sen to 11.5 sen, AT Systematization was flat at four sen, and Globaltec and newly-listed property developer, WMG Holdings both eased one sen to 5.5 sen and 47 sen.

The FBM Emas Index went down 11.80 points to 12,579.83, the FBMT 100 Index eased 11.0 points to 12,221.61 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 17.27 points lower at 12,712.41.

The FBM 70 slipped 37.42 points to 14,936.05 and the FBM Ace gave up 72.64 points for 6,544.0.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index slid 5.2 points to 3,268.81, the Plantation Index fell 4.68 points to 7,835.11 and the Finance Index declined 8.54 points for 16,817.84. — Bernama