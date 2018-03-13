Bursa in the red at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon today as traders increased profit-taking activities, capitalising on yesterday's substantial gains, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.18 points weaker at 1,860.04 from Monday’s close of 1,861.22, after opening 6.14 points easier at 1,855.08 this morning.

Losers led gainers by 505 to 306, with 405 counters unchanged, 660 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.45 billion shares worth RM961.52 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga were flat at RM10.44 and RM15.62, respectively.

Meanwhile, Public Bank rose 34 sen to RM23.00, Petronas Chemicals increased six sen to RM8.14, but CIMB trimmed two sen to RM7.25.

Of actively-traded stocks, QES Group improved half-a-sen to 22 sen, Karambunai Corp added one sen to eight sen, while NWP Holdings trimmed half-a-sen to 32.5 sen and Sapura Energy declined 1.50 sen to 45 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 19.71 points to 13,091.16, FBMT 100 Index was 18.16 points lower at 12,837.02 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 6.84 points to 13,287.36.

The FBM 70 improved 56.28 points to 15,626.22 and the FBM Ace was 1.94 points weaker at 5,978.11.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index declined 16.79 points to 18,093.77, the Industrial Index decreased 12.45 points to 3,224.58, but the Plantation Index was 3.89 points better at 8,092.09. — Bernama