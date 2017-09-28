Bursa in negative territory at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon today in the absence of catalysts.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 2.64 points to 1,761.6, against yesterday’s close of 1,764.24.

Earlier, the benchmark index opened 1.59 points higher at 1,765.83.

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 441 to 310, with 349 counters unchanged, 768 untraded and 66 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.53 billion shares worth RM1.06 billion.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank and Sime Darby both gained two sen to RM20.60 and RM9.03, respectively, while Maybank and CIMB were flat at RM9.82 and RM6.30, TNB fell two sen to RM14.34 and IHH Healthcare eased three sen to RM5.80.

Of the active counters, Globaltec and Sterling Progress edged up half-a-sen to 5.5 sen and 20.5 sen, respectively, Tiger Synergy was flat at six sen, Hibiscus Petroleum slid one sen to 64 sen, KNM Group went down 1.5 sen to 26.5 sen and Naim Indah inched down half-a-sen to six sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 19.56 points to 12,542.75, the FBM 70 was 24.16 points lower to 14,948.03, the FBMT 100 Index fell 18.64 points to 12,198.83, the FBM Emas Shariah gave up 22.0 points to 12,759.2 and the FBM Ace slipped 7.06 points at 6,534.65.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index weakened 32.92 points to 16,606.5, the Industrial Index trimmed 9.53 points to 3,204.59 but the Plantation Index rose 17.01 points to 7,879.99. — Bernama