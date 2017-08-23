Bursa higher at opening on continued buying

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 137 to 87 with 139 counters unchanged, 1,474 untraded and 19 others were suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today on continued buying support for local stocks, especially selected heavyweights, and in tandem with the overnights gains on Wall Street, a dealer said.

At 9.01am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.32 points better at 1,776.79 from yesterday’s close of 1,774.22.

The benchmark index opened 1.13 higher at 1,775.35.

Asian stock markets were expected to trade higher today s investors were bullish over the outcome of the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Wyoming, United States.

“The two-day meeting is scheduled to start on Friday, gathering global central bankers and this year, among the highlights will be the speech by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi,” the dealer said.

It was reported that Draghi llast addressed the annual meeting in 2014, and this year, he is expected to lay out an end to Europe’s quantitative easing measures.

Meanwhile back home, the proposed mega merger between RHB Bank Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd was called off after the two banks mutually agreed to end discussions.

In a joint statement yesterday, they said both parties failed to reach an agreement on mutually acceptable terms and conditions for the proposed merge.

“This will likely affect ithe shares of two banks at least for today,” the dealer said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell one sen to RM9.60, Tenaga and Public Bank rose two sen each to RM14.26 and RM20.60, respectively, while Sime Darby was flat a RM9.31.

Among actives, APFT fell half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, Dagang Nexchange eased two sen to 50.5 sen, Luster inched up by half-a-sen to 12.5 sen and Frontken was flat at 34.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 17.52 points to 12,637.08, FBM Emas Shariah Index added 5.40 points to 12,782.27, FBMT 100 Index gained 14.54 points to 12,291.49, the FBM Ace increased 46.82 points to 6,594.19 and FBM 70 was 123.39 points higher at 15,031.96.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index improved 62.34 points to 16,813.02, the Industrial Index edged up 4.41 points to 3,233.06 but the Plantation Index fell 4.17 points to 7,801.27. — Bernama