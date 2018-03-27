Bursa higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-morning on bargain hunting activities, dealers said.

At 11.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,864.27, up 4.36 points from Monday’s close of 1,859.91.

The key index opened 2.24 points higher at 1,862.15.

Market breadth was positive with 404 gainers against 250 losers, while 327 counters were unchanged, 923 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 890.59 million shares worth RM470.53 million.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd said buying activities had emerged with blue chip stocks likely to take center stage today.

“Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to trade between 1,850 and 1,870 today. Downside supports are at 1,834 and 1,812,” it said in a note.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was down two sen to RM10.50, Public Bank gained six sen to RM23.98, Tenaga was flat at RM15.76, CIMB improved two sen to RM7.22 and Petronas Chemicals gained 10 sen to RM8.25.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy, SKH and Media Chinese International were flat each at 56.5 sen, nine sen and 44 sen.

Of the gainers, Nestle improved RM1.50 to RM149.50, Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia rose 50 sen to RM34.50 and KESM gained 46 sen to RM19.50.

The FBM Emas Index rose 46.19 points to 13,062.60, the FBMT 100 Index was 45.34 points better at 12,847.06 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 59.21 points to 13,224.56.

The FBM 70 jumped 107.39 points to 15,573.18 and the FBM Ace was 12.18 points higher at 5,622.52.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index inched up 17.90 points to 18,164.39, the Industrial Index increased 7.72 points to 3,242.06 and the Plantation Index bagged 4.15 points to 8,038.90. — Bernama