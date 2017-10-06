Bursa higher at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 350 to 249, while 383 counters were unchanged, 869 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained higher at mid-morning today driven by buying momentum in heavyweights.

At 11.06am, the benchmark index rose 2.1 points or 0.12 per cent to 1,761.19 from Thursday’s close of 1,759.09.

The index opened 1.07 points easier at 1,758.02.

Turnover stood at 1.01 billion shares worth RM534.52 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Axiata gained one sen each to RM9.55 and RM5.31, respectively, Sime Darby increased three sen to RM9.07, IHH Healthcare added two sen to RM5.71, TNB was flat at RM14.24 and Public Bank fell two sen to RM20.54.

Of the actives, M3 Technologies and Palette Multimedia both rose two sen to 11.5 sen and 35.5 sen, respectively, Hibiscus Petroleum was one sen higher at 67.5 sen, Cuscapi went up 2.5 sen to 32 sen and Borneo Oil inched down half-a-sen to 9.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 18.11 points to 12,574.28, the FBM 70 expanded 29.67 points to 15,095.28 and the FBMT 100 Index went up 16.95 points to 12,226.22.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 19.69 points to 12,823.87 and the FBM Ace improved 53.53 points to 6,669.25.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 7.18 points to 16,565.25, the Plantation Index added 7.51 points to 7,922.95 and the Industrial Index climbed 5.34 points to 3,208.59. — Bernama