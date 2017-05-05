Bursa higher at mid-day on bargain hunting

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Gains in telecommunications and banking-related stocks have pushed the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) to end the morning session firmer on bargain hunting.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FBM KLCI was 3.77 points higher at 1,762.44 from yesterday's close of 1,758.67.

The index opened a marginal 0.16 of-a-point higher at 1,758.83 and moved between 1,757.54 and 1,763.68 during the morning session.

Gainers outpaced losers 509 to 284 with 388 counters unchanged, 569 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.70 billion shares worth RM961.15 million.

In a note today, Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) said bargain-hunting activities surfaced after a round of selloffs in the broader market was seen yesterday.

“The KLCI could be due for a short rebound, with the upside likely to be capped at around 1,765 amid weaker crude oil prices,” it said.

Bursa Malaysia finished at a nearly two-week low yesterday, following the shocking announcement on the aborted Bandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd equity sale on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, RHB Retail Research maintained its near-term positive sentiment for the local stock market as the index failed to close below the support level of 1,755.5.

“This shows that the selling momentum is considered weak,” it said.

Of heavyweights, Digi rose five sen to RM5.06, Axiata advanced four sen to RM5.17, Maybank added three sen to RM9.23 and RHB Bank was seven sen higher at RM5.50.

Among gainers, MPI improved four sen to RM12.50, JHM increased 36 sen to RM4.73, while Nestle and Sam went up three sen to RM82.50 and RM6.81, respectively.

As for actives, Netx perked 1.5 sen to 6.5 sen, Ekovest gained four sen to RM1.21, while Glotec and DNex inched up half-a-sen each to 6.5 sen and 64 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index rose 27.94 points to 12,589.60, the FBMT100 Index increased 25.24 points to 12,215.44 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 29.47 points to 12,946.28.

The FBM70 was 27.79 points better at 15,008.87 and the FBM Ace jumped 55.10 points to 6,251.24.

The Finance Index climbed 53.66 points to 16,206.94, the Plantation Index edged up 18.17 points to 8,046.90 but the Industrial Index slipped 0.82 of-a-point to 3,250.91. — Bernama