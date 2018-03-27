Bursa higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon today on continued bargain hunting led by blue-chips, dealers said.

At 3 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.11 points higher at 1,864.02 from yesterday’s close of 1,859.91.

The key index opened 2.24 points higher at 1,862.15.

Market breadth was positive with 449 gainers against 356 losers, while 355 counters were unchanged, 744 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.28 billion shares worth RM944.88 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was down two sen to RM10.50, Public Bank gained six sen to RM23.98, Tenaga was flat at RM15.76, CIMB rose one sen to RM7.21 and Petronas Chemicals bagged 10 sen to RM8.25.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy and SKH were flat each at 56.5 sen and nine sen, respectively, while Media Chinese International added half-a-sen to 44.5 sen.

Of the gainers, Nestle improved RM2.00 to RM150.00, KESM rose 34 sen to RM19.38 and Top Glove increased 22 sen to RM9.94.

The FBM Emas Index rose 50.59 points to 13,067.00, FBMT 100 Index was 51.73 points better at 12,853.45 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 71.56 points to 13,236.91.

The FBM 70 jumped 147.92 points to 15,608.70 but the FBM Ace was 40.34 points lower at 5,570.00.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index inched up 24.53 points to 18,171.03, Industrial Index increased 11.19 points to 3,245.53 and the Plantation Index bagged 1.59 points to 8,036.34. — Bernama