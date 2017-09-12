Bursa higher at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, gainers led losers by 432 to 398, with 342 counters unchanged, 662 counters untraded and 27 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-afternoon today, tracking gains in most Asian bourses, supported by continued buying in selected consumer and industrial product counters, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose by 2.44 points to 1,785.18 after opening 0.45 of-a-point weaker at 1,782.29 from Monday’s close of 1,782.74.

Turnover stood at 2.53 billion shares worth RM1.14 billion.

Among top gainers, Petronas Gas jumped 46 sen to RM18.56, Nestle rose 30 sen to RM85.20, Ajinomoto climbed 28 sen to RM19.40 and Petron Malaysia was up by 27 sen to RM10.10.

For the heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM9.65, Sime Darby improved two sen to RM9.16, TNB and CIMB slipped two sen each to RM14.56 and RM6.75 while Public Bank was flat at RM20.60.

Among active counters, MQ Technology went up 4.5 sen to 9.5 sen, NETX earned half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, M3 Technologies rose 1.5 sen to 11.5 sen while AirAsia X shed one sen to 40 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 10.30 points better at 12,722.47, FBM 70 declined 23.24 points to 15,263.70, FBMT 100 Index went up 8.13 points to 12,385.30, the FBM Ace was 78.67 points higher at 6,775.93 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 14.16 points to 12,926.09.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index benefited 9.54 points to 16,788.89, Industrial Index bagged 28.95 points to 3,242.15 while the Plantation Index rose 14.76 points to 7,928.44. — Bernama