Bursa firmer in afternoon trading

The overall market breadth was bullish with 711 losers against 300 gainers, while 342 counters were unchanged, 458 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session higher across the board, extending earlier gains on persistent buying momentum with the benchmark Composite Index (CI) moving above the 1,790 level.

At 3.04pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,794.4, up 11.7 points from Tuesday’s close of 1,782.4.

Gains in Sime Darby, Petronas Chemicals, Petronas Gas and Genting lifted the CI higher by a combination of 6.882 points.

A dealer said sentiment on the local market was relatively positive today, as investors took the cue from the firm overnight close of Wall Street, coupled with a set of positive economic data which signalled the prospect of better global growth this year.

Turnover stood at 3.64 billion shares worth RM2.25 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained four sen to RM9.70, Tenaga earned 10 sen to RM15.32, Public Bank bagged two sen to RM20.78, Petronas Chemicals rose 12 sen to RM7.97, and CIMB perked three sen to RM6.53.

Of the actives, DGB Asia added four sen to 22 sen, Sapura Energy bagged three sen to 70.5 sen and D.B.E Gurney inched up half-a-sen to 3.5 sen.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index climbed 112.5 points to 12,939.46, the FBMT 100 Index chalked up 109.12 points to 12,597.53, the FBM Emas Shariah Index soared 138.24 points to 13,311.83, the FBM 70 jumped 229.82 points to 16,065.9, and the FBM Ace improved 74.79 points to 6,786.82.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 82.58 points higher at 16,894.18, the Industrial Index bagged 53.51 points to 3,323.03 and the Plantation Index earned 26.05 points to 7,940.43. — Bernama