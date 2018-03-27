Bursa extends gains to mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Bursa Malaysia extended gains to mid-day today, while tracking regional peers and as trade tensions between the United States and China gradually eased, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.73 points higher at 1,864.64, from yesterday’s close of 1,859.91.

The key index opened 2.24 points higher at 1,862.15 and moved between 1,867.11 and 1,861.56 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was positive with 448 gainers against 312 losers, while 346 counters were unchanged, 798 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.13 billion shares worth RM734.07 million.

Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 2.29 per cent to 2,239.18, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.54 per cent to 3,43.077 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) increased 0.91 per cent to 30,826.46.

A dealer said bargain hunting emerged in targeting mostly blue chip stocks, after Wall Street made a strong overnight start to the week, dealers said.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said Wall Street regained traction in tracking hopes that discussions between the US and China would prevent any escalation of the trade dispute between the two countries.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga were flat each at RM10.52 and RM15.76 respectively, Public Bank increased six sen to RM23.98, CIMB added one sen to RM7.21 and Petronas Chemicals rose 11 sen to RM8.26.

For other actives, Sapura Energy eased one sen to 55.5 sen, while Media Chinese International and SKH bagged half-a-sen each to 9.5 sen and 44.5 sen.

Of the gainers, Nestle advanced RM1.50 to RM149.50, Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia rose 50 sen to RM34.50 and Padini gained 20 sen to RM4.44.

Meanwhile, ACE Market debutant, GDB Holdings fell three sen to 32 sen with 26.98 million shares traded.

The FBM Emas Index rose 49.76 points to 13,066.17, the FBMT 100 Index was 49.61 points higher at 12,851.33 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 65.98 points to 13,231.33.

The FBM 70 jumped 118.52 points to 15,584.30, but the FBM Ace was 8.42 points lower at 5,601.92.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index improved 26.99 points to 18,173.48, the Industrial Index was up 11.09 points to 3,245.43 and the Plantation Index increased 9.23 points to 8,043.98. — Bernama