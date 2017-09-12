Bursa ends with a bang on heavyweight buying

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Persistent buying support in selected heavyweights, led by Petronas Gas, pushed Bursa Malaysia to end at almost three-month high today, in tandem with the better performance on regional bourses, dealers said.

At the close, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.12 points better to end at an intra-day high of 1,789.86 after going down to as low of 1,781.54.

It opened 0.45 of-a-point weaker at 1,782.29 from Monday’s close of 1,782.74.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers by 489 to 395 with 383 counters unchanged, 566 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Volume advanced to 3.66 billion units worth RM2.26 billion from 2.73 billion units valued at RM2.16 billion on Friday.

Petronas Gas and IHH Healthcare were the top two gainers among the heavyweight counters today, rising 64 sen and 14 sen each to end at RM18.74 and RM6, respectively.

The counters contributed a total of 4.12 points towards the FBM KLCI.

Among active counters, MQ Technology rose 3.5 sen to 8.5 sen, M3 Technologies earned half-a-sen to 10.5 sen and Sino Hua-An slipped 1.5 sen to 24 sen. NETX was flat at five sen.

For heavyweights, Maybank gained eight sen to RM9.70, Public Bank improved two sen to RM20.62, TNB was flat at RM14.58 while Sime Darby shed one sen to RM9.13.

On the local front, positive news further supported the bourse, including tenders won by construction companies and progress made by Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd in resolving its internal issues.

Regionally, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.18 per cent to 19,776.62, Hong Kong's Hang Seng eased 0.01 per cent to 27,953.30, South Korea's Kospi added 6.39 per cent to 2,365.47 while the Singapore Straits Times index added 5.65 per cent to 3,234.1.

— Bernama